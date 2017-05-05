© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Death penalty and physicain-assisted suicide

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published May 5, 2017 at 6:03 PM EDT
leg_hall_0.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Lawmakers had some hot button topic to address this week.

An effort to reinstate the death penalty, ruled unconstitutional by Delaware Supreme Court last year,  was before a House committee.  And a bill to allow physician-assisted suicides in the First State was reintroduce after going nowhere a couple of years ago.

Our political reporter James Dawson covered both of those stories and more this week at Leg Hall and joins us again this week to offer some context and perspective.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentDeath penaltyPhysician-assisted suicide
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More