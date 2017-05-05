Legislative Update: Death penalty and physicain-assisted suicide

Lawmakers had some hot button topic to address this week.

An effort to reinstate the death penalty, ruled unconstitutional by Delaware Supreme Court last year, was before a House committee. And a bill to allow physician-assisted suicides in the First State was reintroduce after going nowhere a couple of years ago.

Our political reporter James Dawson covered both of those stories and more this week at Leg Hall and joins us again this week to offer some context and perspective.