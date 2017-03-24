© 2021
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Gov. Carney's budget proposal

Delaware Public Media
Published March 24, 2017 at 5:39 PM EDT
Gov. John Carney unveiled his first budget – a $4.1 billion spending plan for 2018 that evenly splits tax hikes and cuts to try to fill in a projected $386 million revenue shortfall.

Carney says “shared sacrifice” was one of his primary guiding principles, making the drafting of the plan “an exercise in making very tough decisions.”

Political reporter James Dawson covered the budget roll-out and the initial reaction and joins us to sort out the winners and losers, as well as what’s next .

