Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Kyle Busch, who won more races than anyone across NASCAR's three national series, has died at 41. A joint statement from the Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said he died after being hospitalized.