Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Hours away from President Trump's 8 pm ET Tuesday deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, attacks continued in the Persian Gulf with no agreement in sight. Trump has threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power plants if a deal is not reached.