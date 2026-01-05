© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Former Trump administration officials calls on president to let Venezuelans run their country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
Government supporters hold posters that read in Spanish, "The empire kidnapped them; we want them back," during a protest demanding President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Former Trump administration official Elliot Abrams is calling on the President to let Venezuelans run Venezuela.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Abrams. He was a special representative for Venezuela during President Trump’s first term, and during the 1980s, he served as an assistant secretary of state under former President Ronald Reagan. Now he’s a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Here & Now Newsroom