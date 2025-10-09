Palestinians on the ground are both hopeful and skeptical about the potential ceasefire agreement
Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire deal that could bring an end to the two-year war. The ceasefire hasn’t gone into effect yet; it needs ratification from the Israeli cabinet, expected Thursday. But some Palestinians have begun celebrating already.
Others, however, are more skeptical about whether this agreement will last, when past deals have been quickly violated and scrapped.
We hear from Moureen Kaki, a Palestinian American aid worker from San Antonio, Texas. She speaks to us about what she’s been seeing on the ground in Gaza, where she’s been volunteering with the organization Glia for the past year and a half.
