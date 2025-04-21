© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Argentina's president, a former critic of Pope Francis, offers his condolences

By Carrie Kahn
Published April 21, 2025 at 8:32 AM EDT
Pope Francis meets with newly elected Argentinian President Javier Milei before a Canonization Ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica on Feb. 11, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.
Vatican Pool
/
Getty Images
Pope Francis meets with newly elected Argentinian President Javier Milei before a Canonization Ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica on Feb. 11, 2024 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Argentina's president sent profound condolences to the family of Pope Francis and to all Catholics in a message posted to X from the pontiff's homeland.

Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian who stridently defends free markets, acknowledged his and the pope's differing viewpoints.

"Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Milei added on X. "I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news."

During the 2023 presidential race, then-candidate Milei had decried the pope, calling him an "imbecile" who defended social justice and equating him to evil and the devil.

However, once in office, Milei softened his tone, even visiting the Vatican to meet with Francis.

Francis was born in Buenos Aires in 1936 as Jorge Bergoglio. His parents were Italian immigrants and as a boy he learned Italian, but Spanish was dominant in his home. He rose to be the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and many in Argentina lament that he never came home to visit as pope.

Mass will be held today in his honor in the capital's cathedral where he presided. According to the newspaper Clarin, the country will observe seven days of mourning.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
