Actor and pro surfer Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

Professional surfer and lifeguard Tamayo Perry died on Sunday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Oahu.

Perry, who was also an actor and stuntman, was attacked in the early afternoon Sunday while surfing at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. He was 49.

Perry was brought to shore by Jet Ski and pronounced dead on the scene, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright announced in a press conference.

“I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months," Enright said.

Kurt Lager, acting chief of the ocean safety department, described Perry as a world-class surfer and “a lifeguard loved by all.”

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious,” Lager said. “And as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

In addition to his skills in the water, Perry also made a mark in Hollywood, scoring roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Hawaii Five-O.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi described Perry as a “legendary waterman” who grew up on the island.

