Biden is hosting Japan's Kishida. But the Nippon Steel deal is not on the agenda

President Biden officially welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Wednesday for a formal state visit, an honor that includes an Oval Office meeting, a press conference, and later, a lavish state dinner with Paul Simon performing.

Japan has long been one of America's closest allies, and the Biden administration has sought to strengthen the relationship further as part of its push to counter China.

"Today, our economic relationship is one of the strongest and deepest in the world," Biden said to Kishida during an arrival ceremony.

But Biden has come out against a recent move by Japan's Nippon Steel to purchase U.S. Steel for nearly $15 billion, an unusual intervention that has raised questions about the economic ties between the two nations.

A senior administration official told reporters that the subject was not on the agenda for the meeting between Biden and Kishida.

"The relationship between the United States and Japan is far bigger and more significant than a single commercial deal," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden says U.S. Steel should remain in American hands

Last month, when Biden took the unusual step to weigh in on the deal, he sided with union workers and said the Pittsburgh-based company should remain in the hands of the United States. Former President Donald Trump, who is running against Biden in the November presidential election, has also said he would block it.

"U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," Biden said in a statement. The United Steelworkers union endorsed him for his reelection campaign less than a week later.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk on the colonnade as they make their way to a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House.

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have said Biden's intervention could discourage foreign investment.

Scott Lincicome, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a conservative think-tank, told NPR that Biden's decision to oppose the deal shows it was a political choice. Biden needs the support of union workers this November, and Pennsylvania is a critical swing state.

"That really sends a bad signal, not just to Japan but to the world that economics is not driving the bus," Lincicome said. "What's driving the bus, first and foremost, is politics."

Lincicome said the reality is U.S. steel has a cultural significance far beyond its economic value.

Dan Price, a top international economic official in the George W. Bush White House, said it was striking that Biden would preemptively oppose a deal under an interagency national security review, especially when the deal is with a company from a country that is such a close ally.

"During the prime minister's visit, the leaders will be discussing real national security threats," said Price, who is now managing director at Rock Creek Global Advisors. "So we should be seeking to strengthen our partnership, not threatening protectionist action to score political points."

There's a long list of other 'deliverables' for this meeting

The White House is trying to illustrate the depth of its ties with Japan with an unusually long list of agreements or "deliverables" between the two countries — more than 70 items. Typically, a state visit might see a dozen or so such agreements.

Many of the items deal with security issues, including new levels of military cooperation, joint production of weapons, partnerships on space exploration, and new research projects in the area of artificial intelligence with companies like Microsoft and Amazon.

Countering China is major subtext for the visit, officials told reporters. On Thursday, Biden and Kishida will take part in a trilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferninand Marcos Jr. A senior administration official described the strategy as a way to "flip the script" on China, which usually tries to isolate nations in the region.

"The country that's isolated is China, not the Philippines," the official said.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.