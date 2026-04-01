ChristianaCare plans to build a new acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital

ChristianaCare receives approval to build a new acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Newark.

The new facility is a partnership with Onix Group to build a 92,000 square-foot, 73-bed facility.

This new facility will serve more patients and expand services. The current Center for Rehabilitation at Wilmington Hospital has 40 licensed beds.

"The other benefit we get from that is this will increase access to step down beds, new beds that we will be bringing online at Wilmington Hospital,” said Dr. Bradley Sandella is the physician executive for medical subspecialties at ChristianaCare. “That's an important piece for us, because that will increase access for individuals in Wilmington to more care. It should help us cut down on emergency room wait times."

ChristianaCare believes the new facility will mean caring for roughly 1,000 additional patients each year.

It will also offer inpatient rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapy - along with access to music and recreational therapy, specialized care for traumatic brain injuries and support for higher-complexity cases. On-site imaging and diagnostics will also be available.

"To help them in the recovery thus, allowing for a much easier and better transition from that acute healthcare setting to their home," said Sandella.

Construction is set to begin in January with the proposed opening in the summer of 2028.