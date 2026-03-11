© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Eligible Delmarva Power customers can get help with high utility bills from the United Way of Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:44 PM EDT

The United Way of Delaware is helping Delmarva Power customers with the high utility bills.

The Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund will help eligible customers receive up to $500 in assistance for their utility bills.

"It's for both gas and electric customers. If you are a single service utility customer, you will get $300 towards your bill immediately after you are approved, and then if you are dual service. So that means you have gas, and you have electric then, you'll get $500 towards your bill," said United Way of Delaware’s chief operating officer Tierra Fair.

The United of Way of Delaware recently announced the initiative, and if you qualify, you need to act fast as it’s first-come, first-serve. The program is available until the funds are exhausted.

Fair explains who qualifies.

"Anybody that has Delmarva, who carries a balance of at least $250 and is of moderate income. A modern income means that their household income is between sixty percent of the state median income, and 350% of the poverty level,” said Fair. “All that is broken down on our website. So if you don't know those numbers that's okay."

The program is funded through a grant from Exelon – Delmarva Power’s parent company.

The applications can be accessed online at uwde.org/utilityassistancede/

Application support is available through Delaware 211. 
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
