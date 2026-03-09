Beach and dune nourishment will take place at the Indian River Inlet beach starting this month

DNREC will resume pumping sand at the Indian River Inlet beach.

DNREC recently signed a contract with First State Crane Service to operate the Indian River Inlet Sand Bypass System.

"This is a way that we are able to basically re-nourish the northern beach and kind of keep helping that movement go all the way up the coast," said Kathleen Bergin, field operations program manager for DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section.

When the inlet was constructed in 1939, it stopped the movement of sand from the south to the north, and this sand bypass helps re-nourish the northern beach.

Prep work and pipe placement gets underway at the start of this week, and DNREC will restrict access to the beach during pumping operations with signs and detours posted. Anyone disregarding the cautions may be prosecuted.

The hope is actual pumping will get underway later this week, and if not - next week.

"Our project is going to carry on until May 15, and from there, we will stop until after the Labor Day season and start up sometime after September 15. From there, we'll pump basically through the winter,” said Bergin. “We do have to stop for things like major storms. Any of the nor'easters that may pop up."

Once the project starts again after Labor Day, pumping will continue through May 15, 2027 – again weather permitting.