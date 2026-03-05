© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Sheila Bravo is stepping down as president and CEO of DANA

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 5, 2026 at 1:56 PM EST

The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement is looking for new leadership.

DANA’s longtime president and CEO Sheila Bravo is stepping down in mid-April after more than a decade leading the organization.

Sheila Bravo, President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement
Sheila Bravo
Sheila Bravo, President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement

Calling the decision difficult, Bravo announced she is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Bravo has been DANA’s president and CEO since September 2015 and during her tenure membership has grown and service offerings have been expanded.

Nonprofit consulting services have expanded to include providing strategic planning, board development, fundraising, financial management and public policy strategy guidance.

Bravo also focused on deepening partnerships with philanthropic partners like the Delaware Community Foundation, United Way of Delaware and Philanthropy Delaware.  

That allowed DANA and those partners to help nonprofits during the COVID pandemic by responding quickly to provide resources and funding. 

“All of these accomplishments were a team effort, with dedicated, innovative staff, engaged board members, and valued partner organizations that have made significant contributions to the nonprofit sector,” said Bravo. 

DANA’s Board of Directors has been working for the past several months to develop a process to hire a successor and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“The leadership team at DANA is quite strong and the board has no doubt that the team will continue to deliver excellent service for the nonprofit sector as we work through the transition to a new CEO,” said DANA Board Chair Kathleen Hawkins.

The board has hired an executive search firm to conduct a national search to find Bravo’s replacement. 
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
