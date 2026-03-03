Middletown residents re-elect three councilmen in their 2026 town election

Residents in Middletown went to the polls this week.

Three Middletown councilmen are re-elected to two-year terms in an election that had weak turnout.

Only 405 people voted in Monday’s election that saw Craig Sherman, David Thomas and Bruce Orr retain their seats on council.

Sherman picked up 294 votes, Thomas received 275 and Orr 255 while Michelle Williams received 174 votes.

Sherman and Orr were first elected to council in 2022 while Thomas was first elected in 2024.

Monday’s election still needs to be certified by the Town of Middletown Elections Board, and the three re-elected councilmen will be sworn-in at Monday’s meeting of the Middletown Mayor and Council.