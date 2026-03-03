© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Middletown residents re-elect three councilmen in their 2026 town election

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:33 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Residents in Middletown went to the polls this week.

Three Middletown councilmen are re-elected to two-year terms in an election that had weak turnout.

Only 405 people voted in Monday’s election that saw Craig Sherman, David Thomas and Bruce Orr retain their seats on council.

Sherman picked up 294 votes, Thomas received 275 and Orr 255 while Michelle Williams received 174 votes.

Sherman and Orr were first elected to council in 2022 while Thomas was first elected in 2024.

Monday’s election still needs to be certified by the Town of Middletown Elections Board, and the three re-elected councilmen will be sworn-in at Monday’s meeting of the Middletown Mayor and Council.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
