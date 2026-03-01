It's the annual closure at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to protect nesting and migratory birds

DNREC closes The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park again this year to protect nesting and migrating birds.

The March 1 closure includes a stretch of ocean and bay beach. This closure has occurred annually since 1993 for most of the spring and summer to benefit threatened and endangered bird species.

The protection of nesting ground and migratory paths helps birds such as piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species.

The beach on the ocean side will reopen to the public on September 1 while the bayside beach will remain closed until October 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The dunes are always off limits to visitors, that is the area behind the symbolic PVC fencing at the top of the beach.