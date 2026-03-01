© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
It's the annual closure at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to protect nesting and migratory birds

Published March 1, 2026 at 10:16 AM EST
A piping plover which will be one of the species protected by the closure at The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park.
DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation
DNREC closes The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park again this year to protect nesting and migrating birds.

The March 1 closure includes a stretch of ocean and bay beach. This closure has occurred annually since 1993 for most of the spring and summer to benefit threatened and endangered bird species.

The protection of nesting ground and migratory paths helps birds such as piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species.

The beach on the ocean side will reopen to the public on September 1 while the bayside beach will remain closed until October 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

The dunes are always off limits to visitors, that is the area behind the symbolic PVC fencing at the top of the beach.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
