A new medical office building is coming to Beebe Healthcare’s campus in Rehoboth Beach

Beebe Healthcare breaks ground for a new medical office in Rehoboth Beach.

The new three-story building will feature a surgery center on the second floor with four operating rooms in partnership with Lewes Surgery Center which plans to move to the building.

Dr. David Tam is the President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. He explains what else the building will contain.

"More medical office space, it is not just Beebe Healthcare, but also giving private practices and other physician groups an opportunity to come in to use medical offices, world-class, high quality medical office space on a health campus," said Tam.

The first and third floors will have additional community-focused services on the first and third floors.

"That Rehoboth Campus has a lot of property, and one of the areas that we wanted to develop is to create more medical office space to bring more doctors and more facility services to that area of Sussex County,” said Tam. “So that's actually the first of two medical office buildings that's planned out for that specific location."

This building is the latest addition at Beebe’s largest health campus in Sussex joining the Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center and Specialty Surgical Hospital, Tunnell Cancer Center, Center for Breast Health and lots of physician offices.

The medical building is scheduled to open in early 2027.