Some musical acts announced for next summer's Delaware State Fair

The Delaware State Fair makes its first concert announcement for 2026.

Among the first three acts to be announced is someone that people who listen to all kinds of music might know, “Weird Al” Yankovic.

While, “Weird Al” is of course known for his parodies of popular songs, and he will be at the Delaware State Fair on Wednesday, July 29 along with Puddles Pity Party.

Country singer Bailey Zimmerman will perform at the Delaware State Fair on Sunday, July 26 along with Chandler Walters.

The Christian pop act, For King & Country will also make an appearance at the State Fair on Tuesday, July 28.

These are the first three announcements for the Summer Concert Series, more will probably be on the way.

Tickets for these first three shows go on sale this Friday, November 21 at 10 am.

The Delaware State Fair will take place from July 23 through August 1 at the State Fairgrounds in Harrington.