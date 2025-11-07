During the shutdown, furloughed federal workers in Delaware have help with some payments

Furloughed federal employees are reminded they have legal options in Delaware during the federal government shutdown.

Gov. Matt Meyer and Attorney General Kathy Jennings highlight protections afforded by a 2019 state law passed following 2018’s federal government shutdown.

The Delaware Federal Employees Civil Relief Act is designed to help federal workers and employees of federal contractors affected by the ongoing shutdown.

Brian Eng is the unit head for the Department of Justice consumer mediation unit.

"If there's a case that's been filed against you for a debt of some sort, it specifically excludes child support payments, but most other civil debt, you can ask the court for a stay of the action. Basically ask them to put whatever it is on hold until after the end of the shutdown, and actually, you get a little bit of time after that, also," said Eng.

Debts included are rent, mortgage payments, taxes and insurance premiums.

"Child support payments are expressly excluded,” said Eng. “Also, anything related to criminal proceedings. So, this is only civil action."

Also, insurance companies are prohibited from unilaterally lapsing, terminating or forfeiting an insurance policy because an affected worker doesn’t make a payment.

Federal workers can also request a delay in any civil court case or administrative hearing filed against them which includes evictions.