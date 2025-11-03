AIDS Delaware is putting the spotlight on HIV in November.

November is HIV Awareness Month, and AIDS Delaware is using this month to promote prevention and improve the lives of people living with HIV in Delaware.

More than 4,000 people in the First State have HIV or AIDS and AIDS Delaware director of prevention services Frank Hawkins says it’s still a major issue.

"We believe that as a result of an increase in new affections - the numbers are going up - that people have kind of been lullabied to sleep, to feeling that HIV is not a problem any longer," said Hawkins.

One area of emphasis is educating people about PrEP - an HIV prevention medication people can take daily or receive via injection to reduce the risk of getting HIV.

And Hawkins says they also want to remove or reduce the stigma associated with HIV.

"We reduce it by showing different messages, educating people. Education is the key here,” said Hawkins. “So, for the month of November AIDS Delaware will be hosting various educational forums in various sectors of the community to help break down some of the stigmas that people have, and you do that by asking people, ‘what do you know about HIV already?’"

Hawkins adds hearing answers to that question allows AIDS Delaware and its partners to clear up any misunderstandings people have about the disease.

The theme for this month is “Progress Doesn’t Pause, Neither Can We,” and activities include expanding access to free HIV testing and community outreach.

Hawkins notes World AIDS Day is still December 1, and a candlelight vigil will be held that evening in Wilmington at First Presbyterian Church.