Visitors and locals can take an audio tour to explore Wilmington's Market Street area

A new audio tour invites everyone to explore Wilmington’s Market Street corridor.

The free self-guided audio walking tour launched by the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau is accessible by smartphone.

The tour spotlights notable architecture, local stories and hidden gems in downtown Wilmington, with stories during the stops also focusing on a unique location or tidbit that helped shape the corridor’s character.

"It does tell you a little bit about the history. So it's about 15 minutes long. There are 15 stops. It starts at the Queen, so a bit lower on Market Street, and then it wraps up at the Chase building, which happens to be the tallest building in Wilmington, at 23 stories," said Jen Boes executive director for the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Other stops on the tour include the Grand Opera House, Delaware History Museum, Rodney Square, the Wilmington Public Library and the Hotel du Pont.

"One of the reasons that we did this is not just so people can learn about the history and our architecture, but also to encourage them to explore Market Street and downtown,” said Boes. “So we're hoping as they're doing the tour, they're going to notice some of our restaurants, some of our shops, hotels and kind of encourage them to explore further than just this walking tour."

You can access the walking tour at the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau website.