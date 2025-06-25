This week's heat wave is buckling roads downstate

It’s been so hot this week that Sussex County roads are buckling.

The extreme heat we’ve seen in Delaware since Monday is not only affecting people and pets, but some roads downstate are having issues, too.

DelDOT says there were five instances of road buckling Tuesday on Route 113 in Sussex County, one on Route 1 near Milford and another Wednesday morning near Five Points in Lewes.

DelDOT crews in these cases used grinding equipment to level off the areas that buckled to remove the immediate hazard with more permanent repairs to be scheduled at a later date.

Drivers are advised to be alert and please slow down for both buckling roads and crews working to address the issues.

If you encounter a road buckling issue, call DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center using #77.