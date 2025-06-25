© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This week's heat wave is buckling roads downstate

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 25, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
Road buckling from extreme heat on Route 113 near Milford on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
DelDOT
Road buckling from extreme heat on Route 113 near Milford on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

It’s been so hot this week that Sussex County roads are buckling.

The extreme heat we’ve seen in Delaware since Monday is not only affecting people and pets, but some roads downstate are having issues, too.

DelDOT says there were five instances of road buckling Tuesday on Route 113 in Sussex County, one on Route 1 near Milford and another Wednesday morning near Five Points in Lewes.

DelDOT crews in these cases used grinding equipment to level off the areas that buckled to remove the immediate hazard with more permanent repairs to be scheduled at a later date.

Drivers are advised to be alert and please slow down for both buckling roads and crews working to address the issues.

If you encounter a road buckling issue, call DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center using #77.
Tags
News DelDOTextreme heatheatheat waveroads
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry