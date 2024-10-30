Delaware State Police announces Major William Crotty new Superintendent

Major William Crotty is appointed the new Delaware State Police Superintendent.

Crotty is the 27th Superintendent in the history of the Delaware State Police, taking over for the retiring Colonel Melissa Zebley effective this Friday, November 1.

“Major Crotty’s diverse experiences, unwavering leadership, and dedication to the Delaware State Police and the communities we serve make him the ideal choice to lead our agency into the future. His focus on innovation, community engagement, and character driven decision making align with our mission to provide the highest level of public safety to the people of Delaware,” said Zebley.

Delaware State Police

Crotty began his career with DSP in January 1997 as a member of the 66th Delaware State Police Academy class, and was assigned to Troop 1 after graduation.

Crotty has held a wide range of operational and leadership positions in his time with State Police, helping prepare him to lead the law enforcement agency.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2007 and Lieutenant in 2009, and by 2010 he was assigned to the Delaware Information and Analysis Center as Deputy Director.

Crotty has served as Chair of the DSP Diversity Council for several years and is a long-time advocate for diversity and inclusion within the DSP.

He was promoted to Captain in 2016 while commanding the Criminal Intelligence Section, and he’s implemented programs like the State Police Enhanced Analytical Response or S.P.E.A.R. program.

He later became Troop Commander for Troop 4 in Georgetown leading both patrol and investigative operations there.

He most recently served as the South Operations Major, managing criminal investigative and patrol operations for Kent and Sussex counties.

He also has served on the Governor’s Task Force as a Sussex County Drug Unit member and the Sussex County Criminal Investigative Unit.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working side by side with the finest women and men who encompass the professional and sworn complement of the Delaware State Police,” said Major Crotty. “I marvel at their compassion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serve. Every day, they enrich the lives of Delaware’s residents and visitors, and I am humbled to serve as their 27th Superintendent. I remain dedicated to upholding our high standards through community engagement and evidence-based policing strategies. I am grateful to Governor Carney and Secretary McQueen for their trust and for the opportunity to lead this remarkable agency.”

He’s also been a driving force in statewide communications operations overseeing four communications centers that dispatch 911 services for the DSP and municipal police agencies throughout the state.

