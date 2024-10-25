Lack of precipitation and other factors leads to drought watch declaration by Gov. John Carney

Delaware is under a statewide drought watch.

Gov. John Carney issued the drought watch after receiving guidance from the state Water Supply Coordinating Council.

The council chaired by DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin includes representatives from state and county governments, climatologists, geologists, businesses, the agriculture community, water utilities and others.

During the drought watch, everyone is asked to voluntarily reduce outdoor uses of water.

The watch will remain in effect until further notice, and it’s the result of the continuing scarcity of precipitation up and down the state, especially northern New Castle County.

You should limit watering of lawns and outdoor plants during the drought watch, and minimize watering with drinkable water. If non-drinkable water is available, use it on lawns and turf fields.

Drought declarations are based on multiple indicators including precipitation, stream flow, reservoir storage, groundwater levels and soil moisture.

They are evaluated over 3 to 12 months to assess long-term trends, and across the state unusually low levels of precipitation and soil moisture led to this drought watch.

In Northern New Castle County while the major reservoirs remain within normal ranges, low stream flows heightened concern.

State officials and the Water Supply Coordinating Council will monitor water conditions and watch weather patterns and provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary.

On top of the watch, the mandatory open burning ban issued by the Delaware State Fire Marshal also remains in effect.