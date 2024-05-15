Deauville Beach fees are approved

DNREC’s proposed user fees for Deauville Beach are approved.

DNREC assumed management of Deauville Beach from the City of Rehoboth Beach after the city opted not to renew its beach lease after almost 50 years.

Daily and weekend entrance fees remain unchanged from what Rehoboth charged last year at $15 for weekdays and $20 for weekends.

DNREC will also have an annual pass for $115, and those with a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf-fishing permit will receive a $25 discount.

Walk-ons and bicyclists can still use the beach without paying a daily entrance fee.

Annual passes are available for sale, and daily entrance fees will be collected via two automated fee machines and fee both attendants.