Deauville Beach fees are approved

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:13 PM EDT

DNREC’s proposed user fees for Deauville Beach are approved.

DNREC assumed management of Deauville Beach from the City of Rehoboth Beach after the city opted not to renew its beach lease after almost 50 years.

Daily and weekend entrance fees remain unchanged from what Rehoboth charged last year at $15 for weekdays and $20 for weekends.

DNREC will also have an annual pass for $115, and those with a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf-fishing permit will receive a $25 discount.

Walk-ons and bicyclists can still use the beach without paying a daily entrance fee.

Annual passes are available for sale, and daily entrance fees will be collected via two automated fee machines and fee both attendants.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
