Unemployment remained steady in Delaware in January

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 9, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST

Delaware's unemployment rate stayed the same in January.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was 4.1% - unchanged from December 2023 -- and also unchanged from January 2023.

The national rate also remained the same in January - 3.7%, but that was up a tick from the 3.4% in January 2023.

Area unemployment rates were all higher in January compared to December with the exception of Newark, which was down to 3.2% from 3.4%. Those rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up in January at 486,700, up 500 from December.

That number is up 5,300 since January 2023, a 1.1% rise which lags behind the national number of 1.9% during the same period.

Private Education and Health saw the biggest job gains in the last year in Delaware, while Government and Leisure and Hospitality saw modest gains..

Professional and Business Services saw the biggest job losses from January 2023 to January 2024.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
