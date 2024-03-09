Unemployment remained steady in Delaware in January

Delaware's unemployment rate stayed the same in January.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was 4.1% - unchanged from December 2023 -- and also unchanged from January 2023.

The national rate also remained the same in January - 3.7%, but that was up a tick from the 3.4% in January 2023.

Area unemployment rates were all higher in January compared to December with the exception of Newark, which was down to 3.2% from 3.4%. Those rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up in January at 486,700, up 500 from December.

That number is up 5,300 since January 2023, a 1.1% rise which lags behind the national number of 1.9% during the same period.

Private Education and Health saw the biggest job gains in the last year in Delaware, while Government and Leisure and Hospitality saw modest gains..

Professional and Business Services saw the biggest job losses from January 2023 to January 2024.