Delaware Office of Animal Welfare rescues over 70 animals from a Sussex County home

76 animals are rescued from a mobile home in Felton.

The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare rescued the animals after receiving a call from Delaware State Police Monday about a potential animal cruelty case.

When animal welfare officers arrived at the home, they found 66 small breed dogs, 9 cats, and one bird living in inhumane conditions.

The dogs were huddled together in cramped rooms covered in feces, urine, and filth, and none of them were sterilized and continued to reproduce. They ranged in age from newborn to senior.

The animals were safely removed and taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown for care and assessment by the center’s medical teams.

Some animals were underweight, others were suffering from skin or eye issues. They all were infested with fleas.

The Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services is investigating the situation, and criminal charges are pending.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking for the public’s help with caring for the animals, and you can get details on how to help on their website.