Christina School District educator named Delaware's 2027 Teacher of the Year

The Delaware Department of Education announces its Teacher of the Year.

The Christina School District’s Jessica Liu earns the honor for 2027,

Delaware Department of Education

Liu, who teaches multilingual learners at Etta J Wilson Elementary School, was picked from 20 nominees representing all three counties in the First State.

“I want to recognize the people who may not be in this room, but who should always have a seat at the table: which are our students and their families. Because every voice deserves to be heard.” she said.

Her principal at Etta J Wilson Elementary Mabel Boutte notes 100% of Liu’s multilingual learners either met or exceeded their growth goals in state English language testing.

Liu has been teaching for 10 years, and says her teaching philosophy centers on high expectations, meaningful relationships and a strong sense of belonging.

“My students’ backgrounds enrich every lesson, while their connections, questions, and misconceptions continually refine my practice. Over the past decade, they’ve taught me that responsiveness isn’t about changing the destination; it’s about creating new pathways to help every learner reach their goal." she said in a statement to the DOE.

Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten noted Liu’s unifying tone when accepting the award earlier this week.

“The way you just brought the room together and made this the grand beautiful shared civic project that public education is is so eloquent and so beautiful. And I know that you will use this platform this year, and your ability to recognize all people that have seats at this big, beautiful table of public education.” she said.

As Teacher of the Year, Liu receives a $5,000 grant for the educational benefit of her students, as well as two personal grants totaling $5,000.

Liu now goes on to represent Delaware as its nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

