Sussex Tech Superintendent to retire in late August

Sussex Tech Superintendent Kevin Carson will retire this August.

Carson’s retirement will come after 16 years with the district, including his seven year stint as its head administrator.

Carson previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent from 1988 to 1997- then served Woodbridge, Cape Henlopen, and Seaford school districts as their superintendent.

Caron returned to Sussex Tech in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The district has undergone significant improvements in curriculum development, organizational structure and financial management, helping to better serve Sussex County students in both the day and adult education programs. Dr. Carson has also been instrumental in securing the funding, planning and development of the new Sussex Technical High School. Dr. Carson has played a pivotal role in reinventing and advancing the district’s mission and vision." said Sussex Tech Board of Education President Gary Brittingham said in a statement.

Although he’s retiring, Carson will still assist the district with the ongoing construction of the new Sussex Tech High School building, which is expected to be ready in September 2027.

In a release, Sussex Tech thanked Carson for his dedication and “lasting contributions”, and said they are looking forward to his continued collaboration.

Caron’s retirement takes effect August 31st. A search for a new superintendent will begin in the coming weeks.