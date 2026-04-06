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The search for a new Delmar superintendent yields no viable candidates

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published April 6, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT

After a search that its Board of Education President called “extremely widespread,” the Delmar School District comes up short in finding a new superintendent.

At a special meeting last week, district Chief Operating Officer Monet Smith, who has been heading up the search effort, told board members that the district put job announcements on seven different websites, including industry-specific sites as well as LinkedIn and the district’s Facebook page.

“We had a minimum number of known job views of 1,707, and we spent a total of $3,329.63 on total advertising costs,” she told board members.

Despite that, the search yielded just nine applications and no possible candidates.

“The most disappointing thing about the whole process is that the applicants that we did get really weren't the quality that we would expect for our community,” said Board of Education President Raymond Vincent.

That leaves the district and the Board of Education in a quandary going forward. For now, Vincent says, some members of the board will be meeting to find other candidates the district could approach.

“From here forward, less than a quorum of the board will continue to explore options to determine if there is a suitable candidate who will be willing to serve and on what terms,” he said.

Vincent promised an update for the community at the Board of Education’s April 21 meeting.
Education
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny
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