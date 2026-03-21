Red Clay officials move forward with plan to transition McKean High School to vo-tech school

Red Clay Consolidated School Board members are working on plans to transition the district’s most populous high school into a vo-tech/college hybrid campus.

The Innovation Center is currently planned to open in fall 2027. McKean High School staff, parents and students showed up to last week’s school board meeting to voice concerns with the change.

The district’s plan is already in the works and includes a new advisory group including voices from Delaware colleges, the state’s Department of Education and ChristianaCare.

McKean teacher Morgan Dukes said community members need to be a part of the decisionmaking process, not involved after decisions are finalized.

“This is not about resisting change, but durable change is built with a community, not delivered to it,” Dukes said. “That's why I urge you to recommit to authentic engagement and transparent communication. Charge the district with pausing this plan and reengage the community through structured surveys, well publicized town halls and direct outreach to families and staff.”

McKean has a dedicated special needs program that several commenters including Dukes said will not be adequately accommodated if moved to another school in the district.

Karen James joined Dukes’ ranks. James has a daughter in her sophomore year attending the Meadowood Program, a specialized program serving students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Her IEP is 45 pages long,” James said. “Natalie and students like her will be much better served at Meadowood remains at McKean versus A.I. based on three things: a sufficient budget, safety concerns and equal access. It will cost the district, and perhaps ultimately, taxpayers thousands and thousands of dollars to make A.I. High School compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.”

That’s because A.I. DuPont High School would need new ramps, elevator upgrades, accessible bathrooms and adequate turning radiuses throughout the building for mobility equipment, James said.

The district’s plan to transition McKean is set to go into effect in fall 2027. James said wants that plan to leave room for Meadowood students to remain at McKean.