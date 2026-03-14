Federal judge dismisses former Christina School District superintendent's case for wrongful termination

A federal judge dismissed a case Monday against Christina Board of Education members claiming they wrongfully terminated a former superintendent.

Board members placed Dan Shelton on administrative leave in July 2024, a decision he claimed irreparably damaged his career and reputation. Later that year, Shelton sued school board members, claiming he couldn’t find work in Delaware or elsewhere.

Federal Chief Judge Colm Connoly delivered a searing memorandum opinion, saying Shelton’s case was devoted to “irrelevant, over-the-top argument.”

Shelton’s 2020 contract was effective through June 2025 and stated he can’t be terminated “except for good and just cause.”

But Connoly said Shelton’s legal argument doesn’t allege his administrative leave ended, and it said his salary “is currently $210,043.” Connolly concluded Shelton was not actually terminated from his position. He was only placed on administrative leave and still collected a salary from the district.

Connolly dismissed all counts against the Board, saying Shelton’s entire argument does not point to any breached contracts or provisions.