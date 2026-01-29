Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter opens legacy library at Innovative Kids Learning Academy

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Newark chapter will open a legacy library at the Innovative Kids Learning Academy in Bear.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a cohort of historically Black Greek organizations also called the Divine Nine. The Newark chapter Sigma Zeta Omega had a charge from its international president to protect their story and share African American history.

And the chapter president Karen Knight said when she heard that, she immediately thought of the Innovative Kids Learning Academy, which opened in July 2025.

“They are servicing children at such a young age, and this will be a perfect opportunity to provide a library in their school,” Knight said.

The school uses the research-based Experience Curriculum for children ages 3 to 5 years old.

Knight said setting up the library was a team effort, with her sisters and their partners putting up shelves to launch in time for the start of Black History Month.

“Every child will leave that day with a book, a bag full of goodies and tools on resources, on how to engage your children at a young age, and the importance of literacy at a young age,” Knight said.

Knight added as members of a public service-oriented sorority, she and her sisters are focused on empowering families.

“We want to make sure and ensure that the service projects that we involve ourselves in, that we support – not just financially, but also physically and mentally and emotionally, right?” Knight said. “We want to make sure that is going to be something that's long lasting, and that it will offer a lifelong impact.”

Knight’s chapter also has a childhood hunger initiative that serves 80 students with food and extra gifts.

The chapter’s budget for the legacy library was about $500, which Knight said her team exhausted quickly to prepare bookshelves, books, bags and signage. The sorority members also supplied extra donations.

The new library holds its grand opening Monday.