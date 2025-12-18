As the Christina School Board fills one vacancy, the work begins to fill another

The Christina School District welcomes one new school board member while the search for another one has started.

Stephanie Ingram was officially sworn in to fill the Christina School Board’s vacancy in District F Wednesday night

Ingram, who is also the president of the Delaware State Education Association, will be on the board until June 30. The seat will be on the ballot during school board elections in May.

Ingram’s term as DSEA president is scheduled to end in July.

The board now moves its attention to filling Shannon Troncoso’s District A seat after she resigned earlier this month.

Like Ingram, the replacement will serve until June 30 to fill out the term ahead school board elections in May.

Interested candidates must submit a letter and resume by January 23 at 4:30 to be considered, and must live in District A.

Nominating District A includes Downtown Wilmington in the Rodney Square area, South Wilmington, parts of the east side and the Riverfront.

Letters and resumes can be submitted online on the district website, by emailing boardvacancy@christina.k.12.de.us or in person at the district’s main office, Christina School District, ATTN: Public Information Office, 1899 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19702.