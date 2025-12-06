A Christina School Board member steps down months after election

As the Christina School Board looks to fill one vacancy another one opens up.

While the school board sets to hold a candidates’ forum Monday for Nominating District F, Shannon Troncoso – District A’s board member – announced she is stepping down.

Troncoso’s resignation on December 4 is effective immediately, and it comes almost eight months after being elected and five months after being sworn-in.

In her statement on Facebook, she accuses the district of putting adult power, influence and politics consistently over student outcomes, and that adults are protecting their positions at the expense of children not being protected.

“As someone with legal training and strong ethical standards, I had to be honest: this environment does not align with my values, professional expectations or how I view public service. When a governance structure avoids transparency, meaningful change cannot happen from within,” said Troncoso on Facebook. “These issues — lack of transparency, avoidance of audits, behind-the-scenes political influence, and adult-centered decision-making — are exactly what continue to hamper real change in our public schools. Until these problems are addressed head-on, student outcomes will not improve.”

Her resignation comes as the school board holds a forum with candidates to replace Naveed Baqir after he was removed in October.

The Christina School District announced the two candidates that applied to replace him are current Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram and Nakishia Bailey.

The forum is Monday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Glasgow High School.

The board is expected to make its decision at Tuesday’s school board meeting.