© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Christina School Board member steps down months after election

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 6, 2025 at 10:23 AM EST
Delaware Public Media

As the Christina School Board looks to fill one vacancy another one opens up.

While the school board sets to hold a candidates’ forum Monday for Nominating District F, Shannon Troncoso – District A’s board member – announced she is stepping down.

Troncoso’s resignation on December 4 is effective immediately, and it comes almost eight months after being elected and five months after being sworn-in.
In her statement on Facebook, she accuses the district of putting adult power, influence and politics consistently over student outcomes, and that adults are protecting their positions at the expense of children not being protected.

“As someone with legal training and strong ethical standards, I had to be honest: this environment does not align with my values, professional expectations or how I view public service. When a governance structure avoids transparency, meaningful change cannot happen from within,” said Troncoso on Facebook. “These issues — lack of transparency, avoidance of audits, behind-the-scenes political influence, and adult-centered decision-making — are exactly what continue to hamper real change in our public schools. Until these problems are addressed head-on, student outcomes will not improve.”

Her resignation comes as the school board holds a forum with candidates to replace Naveed Baqir after he was removed in October.

The Christina School District announced the two candidates that applied to replace him are current Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram and Nakishia Bailey.

The forum is Monday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Glasgow High School.

The board is expected to make its decision at Tuesday’s school board meeting. 
Tags
Education christina school boardChristina School District
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry