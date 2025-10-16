Christina School Board removes Board member Naveed Baqir

Christina School Board members voted to oust District F representative Naveed Baqir at Wednesday’s Board meeting.

Board members voted 4-2 to vacate Baqir’s seat, with Baqir abstaining.

The move comes in response to questions about Baqir’s residency. He has held his seat since 2021 but only attended meetings virtually since early 2024 while living in Pakistan.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed House Bill 82 in June, requiring all school board members and candidates to inhabit their district for more than 75% of the year.

Baqir spoke to the Board at Wednesday’s meeting, saying his commitment to the district has never wavered.

“I have continued to serve, continued to lead, continued to advocate for all of my constituents…” Baqir said. “However, the personal attacks that I have faced are rooted in something deeper than our policy disagreements on the Board.”

Board member Douglas Manley said he moved to vacate Baqir’s seat under a new state law because Baqir is no longer legally an inhabitant of District F.

“Naveed Baqir has not set foot in the state of Delaware since January of 2024,” Manley said. “HB 82, which was signed into law on June 30, 2025 requires that a school board member be an inhabitant of the district that they represent for at least 75% of the year. Since that signing, over 25% of the year has elapsed with Baqir never having set foot in Delaware.”

Baqir said it’s impossible to ignore the racial and religious undertones present in the argument, but he will continue to serve the community.

“I believe these factors have been at the heart of the efforts to undermine my service, especially from those who fear that as a Muslim person, a person of color, I represent a real challenge to their political power,” Baqir said. “It is not a coincidence that the major sponsor of HB 82 – a bill that targets me – knows full well that I am perhaps the only person in that district who can legitimately challenge her in the re-election.”

Board member Y.F. Lou, who voted to vacate Baqir’s seat, commended his contributions.

“I also want to emphasize that such a process is not a personal attack on Dr. Baqir as his contributions to the school district and his advocacy to combat Islamophobia have been instrumental in moving our community forward to a more inclusive society, and that is deeply respected,” Lou said.

Board member Amy Trauth says this decision is not about Baqir’s himself, it’s about the law.

“We are trying to follow the law. It's not a referendum on his character or what he has or has not done. This is about a bill being passed,” Trauth said.

Board members Donald Patton and Shannon Troncoso voted against.

“Quite honestly, he has done more sitting in Pakistan than some members on that Board have done being physically present,” Troncoso said. “... I strongly disagree, and I think that you need a humanity check if you don't understand the sacrifices that Dr. Baqir has made to stay on this Board.”

Troncoso said instead of condemnation, Baqir deserves compassion. Patton concurred, saying he has not heard from any constituents saying he isn’t performing his duties and accurately representing them.

“This is a political attack by the political machine and Doug Manley, who's been a disgrace on this Board for as long as he's been on it…” Patton said. “He's not made one graduation since he's been on the Board, but we know he's for kids. Dr. Baqir, sir, you have my support.”

The district will have to fill the seat for the remainder of the term and will start accepting applications shortly.