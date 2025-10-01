DSU sees success in US News & World report rankings

Delaware State University holds on to its position among the nation’s top HBCUs.

For the seventh year in a row, DSU is ranked in the top five public historically Black colleges and universities in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The institution ranked fifth, the same as last year.

Among all HBCUs, public and private, DSU also scored high, coming in at number ten out of 101 colleges. DSU has been in the top ten for nine years in a row.

The newly-released rankings come at a time of skyrocketing growth for DSU. Earlier this month, the university officially opened a new agricultural innovation hub with a $19 million price tag. Earlier this year, the university officially opened its Early Childhood Innovation Center.

At the same time, the number of students at the 134 year old institution has been booming. New student enrollment grew to over 1,600 students this year, a 14% increase from the previous year and the largest incoming class in DSU’s history.

“As the most diverse and contemporary HBCU in the country, Delaware State University’s high standing, immense academic offerings, and its rich cultural campus environment continue to attract students from all over the country to DSU,” said Dr. Kareem McLemore, Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and International Affairs in a statement.

Earlier this year, DSU was ranked second among HBCUs by Forbes Magazine for its online programs.