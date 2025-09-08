The new Wilmington Office of Educational Advocacy now has a website for city residents to access

A new website is launched for Wilmington’s Office of Educational Advocacy.

The office established by Wilmington City Council earlier this year is still in the early stage of trying to do its part to make sure Wilmington students are properly supported and represented.

"So one purpose for the website, along with our social media pages, is to just get the information out so that people know that the office is first here, and what we'll be focusing on at least in these initial phases as well as upcoming events," said LaRetha Odumosu, director of Wilmington’s Office of Educational Advocacy.

Other plans for this website include to be a hub for families, educators and community partners in the city, providing them easier access to resources, a place to learn about education initiatives and partnerships and stay informed about the office’s advocacy efforts.

"I think it's important that the public has a space to go to learn what's happening with the Office of Educational Advocacy, and I think one additional piece is we want to make sure that we're communicating as frequently and in as many channels and through as many methods as possible,” said Odumosu. “So we have the website page, we have the social media channels."

Odumosu notes this is an extension of the office’s initial major public outreach through the social media channels launched in June.

The website can be accessed through Wilmington City Council’s website, or you can go to https://www.wilmingtoncitycouncil.com/oea/.