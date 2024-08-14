Familiar face returns as Christina School District interim superintendent as board tensions continue

In a contentious vote, the Christina School Board approves an interim superintendent- turning to a familiar name over an in house option.

Robert Andrzejewski is back in Christina as Interim Superintendent. He previously was Acting Superintendent in 2015 and 2016 before retiring. He was also superintendent in Red Clay from 1997-2009.

He was approved on a 4-3 vote which included questions from board members like Amy Trauth who suggested Deputy Superintendent Deidra Joyner take over on an interim basis.

"I'm wondering why we are talking about having an interim superintendent from outside the district when we have a deputy superintendent who can capably serve in that role until such time that the current superintendent returns," said Trauth.

The discussion prior to the vote also included board members questioning the process of selecting Andrejewski.

Monica Moriak was among those voting against his appointment.

"There's been no discussion, there's no vetting, there's not a plan that I'm aware of,” said Moriak. We do know that in July the motion was to put Dr. Shelton on administrative leave pending outcome of an investigation."

Moriak notes she would have wanted to speak with Andrzejewski before any decision to understand his plans, how he would work with staff and how long he would stay on.

There was a back and forth between Moriak and School Board President Donald Patton about the process that didn’t answer any questions.

The board voted 4-3 vote last month to place Superintendent Dan Shelton on administrative leave in addition to not renewing his contract despite public backlash against the move.

There was more backlash against the district and school board at Tuesday’s meeting, and Secretary of Education Mark Holodick was there to listen

"We have very consistent concerns with what has been shared already by your constituents during public comment. The focus of course needs to be on kids," said Holodick.

Patton mentioned the plan is to select a new superintendent to start on July 1, 2025.