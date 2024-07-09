Seven Delaware sites receive grants to help community learning centers

Grants that will support community learning centers go to seven sites throughout the First State.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center grants are for establishing or expanding community learning centers that provide students with enrichment opportunities when school is not in session.

That’s either before school, after school or on weekends.

Ruth Uhey, education associate for out of school programs and students experiencing homelessness with the Dept. of Education explains what centers must do to be eligible.

"These centers must provide a range of high quality services to support student learning and development,” said Uhey. “That could include tutoring, mentoring, homework help, academic enrichment, also other areas such as music arts, sports, cultural activities, community service like service learning opportunities as well."

Uhey explains the concept of these centers.

"The 21st century centers can be located in either an elementary or a secondary school, or a similarly accessible community facility such as a Boys & Girls club just as an example," said Uhey.

Uhey notes the scoring for applications is based on their quality.

This year’s winners receive five-year grants between $240,000 and $320,000

They include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware in Sussex, Thomas Edison Charter School, University of Delaware 4H at Shue-Medill Middle School and four schools in the Capital School District.

Those schools are Dover High School, Dover Middle School, East Dover Elementary School and South Dover Elementary School.