The Red Clay School District’s tax referendum passes

This was the first referendum in 9 years for the state's largest public/charter school system.

Unofficial results show nearly 10,000 voters hit the polls Wednesday.

And just under 70% voted to approve a tax increase to fund the Red Clay School District’s operating costs.

That increase will be spread out over 3 years. The average homeowner will see a $20 per month tax increase in year one, and a $7 monthly increase in years two and three.

District officials say an estimated 80% of the new funding will cover operational cost increases, with the rest going toward improving things like curriculum materials, safety and security, and mental health supports.

The district’s capital request passed by a 4,234 vote margin. It will add just over 8 dollars to the average tax bill over 4 years, and will be primarily used to cover deferred maintenance.

Red Clay's win helped to avoid approximately $10 million in initial budget cuts, according district officials.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green thanked community members for their support:

"The passage of the operating and capital referendum is incredibly meaningful for our students as it ensures they have access to the resources, facilities, and opportunities needed to succeed," said Green. "For the Red Clay Consolidated School District community, this achievement represents a collective commitment to investing in our children's future and building a stronger, more vibrant community."

This is the second school tax referendum win this year, coming two weeks after Brandywine School saw its referendum approved.