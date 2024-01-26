Red Clay faces $10 million in budget cuts ahead of February 28th tax referendum vote

Red Clay is pursuing its first referendum in 9 years.

They’re asking residents to back a 3-year phased-in property tax increase for operating costs. It will cost the average homeowner about $20 a month in year one, and another $7 monthly in years two and three.

Red Clay’s Chief Operating Officer Ted Ammann says if it does not pass, the district faces $10 million in cuts in the first year alone.

“We’re trying to think positively that we won’t get to that point. But it would impact every aspect of our district- elementary, middle, high school- in extracurricular sports, extracurricular activities, arts, all of those things that can be cut if you don’t have the funding,” explained Ammann.

A majority of the operating budget increase will go toward sustaining existing programs.

“And so we’re just trying to help people understand holistically a lot of the existing programs we have. There’s about 15 percent in additional revenue that we will receive to introduce new things. And as we shared during this meeting, it wouldn’t behoove us to tell folks what we’re going to do with it as much as it is to engage the community,” said Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green.

He adds while they have some ideas as to where the 15 percent would go, there are no solid plans.

Red Clay is the state's largest public/charter school system, and serves nearly 16,000 students between 31 schools and programs.

They are also asking residents to approve a $320 million capital request that will add just over 8 dollars to the average tax bill over 4 years - largely to cover deferred maintenance.

Red Clay officials are speaking at PTA and civic association meetings, and hosting information sessions ahead of the February 28th vote - focusing their attention on educating the public on their existing programs and maintenance, and helping them understand the impact on their taxes.

More information can be found on redclayschools.com.