Red Clay School District residents vote on a tax referendum

The Red Clay School District referendum vote is Wednesday the 28th.

It’s the first one in 9 years for Red Clay- the state's largest public/charter school system.

Voters will weigh in on two questions on the ballot.

The district is first asking residents to back a 3-year phased-in property tax increase for operating costs. It will cost the average homeowner about $20 a month in year one, and another $7 monthly in years two and three.

District officials say an estimated 80% of the new funding will cover operational cost increases, with the rest going toward improving things like curriculum materials, safety and security, and mental health supports.

The district is also asking residents to approve a $320 million capital request that will add just over 8 dollars to the average tax bill over 4 years - largely to cover deferred maintenance.

If the referendum fails, Red Clay officials say they face $10 million in cuts in the first year alone.

Anyone 18 or older living in the Red Clay School District can vote if they are a U.S. and Delaware citizen. You do not need to be a registered voter or own property, but must show proof of identity and address.

Polls are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm at 14 of Red Clay’s 30 schools, and the Hockessin PAL Center.

If voting absentee, the ballots must be received by the Dept. of Elections before polls close.

A full list of polling places and a sample ballot can be found online at redclayschools.com.

Brandywine School District passed its referendum two weeks ago, and Colonial holds its referendum vote Thursday.

Smyrna and Cape Henlopen have referendums scheduled in March.

Appoquinimink is set to hold a second vote in April after its referendum failed in December.