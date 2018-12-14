UD student journalists give voice to campus stories

Occasionally, The Green takes time to highlight work created by students.

This week, we head back to Newark to hear more from student voices at the University Of Delaware, telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

These pieces were produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with Emma Scholes. The junior communications major suggests that when you think of living in a hotel, you might think of relaxing spas, breakfast buffets, room service, or even a beautiful view. But that’s not what came to mind for a group of UD students when they were told just weeks before returning to campus, that they would be living in hotels.

scholesemma_5316163_72685590_StudentsInHotelsFeatureStory_EmmaScholes.mp3 UD junior Emma Scholes reports on students force to live in a hotel to start the semester. Listen • 2:45

Next up is Junior communications major Delaney DeTitta, who tells us while swing dance may date back to the Roaring 20s, it still comes alive weekly at UD.

DelaneyDeTittaDelawareSwingClub.mp3 UD junior Delaney DeTitta reports on the Delaware Swing Club. Listen • 1:44

And we stick with the musical theme with Junior Comm Major Rachel Stamberg, who delved into the world of a cappela at UD, telling us that students involved the CreshHENdos work to balance their hectic schedules with their love of music – and the felllowship it can create.

stamberg_a_capella_impact.mp3 UD junior Rachel Stamberg reports on the UD a cappela group, The CresHENdos. Listen • 2:40

And we wrap things up with Senior Comm major Jessica Cooper

She reports that when students seek to teach after college, the most common path includes earning a Masters in Education. But she found for some students Teach for America puts a new spin on becoming an educator.