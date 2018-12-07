UD student journalists put a spotlight on campus stories

Occasionally, The Green takes time to highlight work created by students.

This week, we head to Newark to hear from student voices at the University Of Delaware, telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

These pieces were produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

And the three we bring you this week have a sports theme that runs through them.

We start with Julia Mack. The junior communications major puts the spotlight on the University of Delaware women’s synchronized skating team. You probably haven’t heard of it, but the squad is a 19-time East Coast champion. And Mack found team members dedicate their time, money, and energy into the sport they love.

mackjulia_late_5315510_72697627_mack_synchronized_skating-1.mp3 UD junior Julia Mack reports on the University of Delaware's women’s synchronized skating team. Listen • 2:56

Next up is Junior Health Sciences major Jake Savage, who also does Sunday newscasts for Delaware Public Media. He tells us the recent rise of video game tournaments with massive prize pools has led to a surge in popularity of E-Sports among college students. Since the start of the decade, more and more colleges are implementing gaming programs to attract students. And Jake checked in with the video game tournament club at UD

savagejake_late_5227466_72697781_savage_e-sports.mp3 UD junior Jake Savage reports on E-Sports at the University of Delaware. Listen • 1:59

Our final piece is from Junior Comm major Frankie Raffaele, who notes coming to college can be an intimidating change, but what if you’re a female attempting to join a men’s team. Frankie introduces us to a pair of female athletes who decided to test their limits as a freshman, and loved it.