Education

Div. of Public Health launches middle school pilot life-skills program

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 27, 2017 at 4:31 PM EDT
Botvin.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s Division of Public Health has launched a life-skills pilot program at eight middle schools across Delaware.

The Botvin LifeSkills Training Program teaches students the skills they need to prevent addiction, promote positive decision-making and reduce violence.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently spoke with Rebecca King, the Div. of Public Health Nursing Director overseeing this program about how it was selected and what the state hopes it can accomplish.

