© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DelDOT and DNREC work to repair dune breach just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 20, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
Dune repair ongoing along Route 1 north near the Indian River Inlet Bridge on Monday afternoon August 19, 2024.
DelDOT
/
DelDOT Traffic Camera
Dune repair ongoing along Route 1 north near the Indian River Inlet Bridge on Monday afternoon August 19, 2024.

DelDOT and DNREC are working together to repair a dune breach Sunday evening on Route 1 just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

By 7 pm Sunday night, both Route 1 northbound lanes just north of the bridge had flooded thanks to a hurricane several hundreds of miles away, a full moon and high tide cycle.

The water later moved to the southbound lanes forcing closures in that direction, too, but the southbound lanes were reopened by 2:30 am Monday morning.

Later Monday morning at around 9:45, the left lane in the northbound side was opened, but the other lane remained closed as DNREC worked on the dune breach.

The plan is for the northbound lanes to see intermittent closures over the next several days as DNREC’s work continues.

DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says that’s the plan for the next several days.

"There's going to be ongoing work happening out here, so there could be additional intermittent lane closures needed just to ensure the safe access for vehicles and crews to get in and out of that area to continue their work," said McLeod.

McLeod notes while DNREC is responsible for the dune repair, DelDOT is helping, using its trucks to bring in rock and sand.

McLeod says along with DNREC they’re looking for a permanent solution to avert these dune breaches.

"Our approach is, we're looking at both short term and long term solutions. Obviously short term, which would be to ensure that we're not having these types of issues occur on a frequent basis. This is the second time we've had this issue this year, the last being in March. Ideally, we can minimize that," said McLeod.

McLeod adds that long-range DelDOT’s Division of Resiliency and Sustainability is looking at this area as well as other coastal areas in the state.
Tags
Delaware Headlines DelDOTDNRECIndian River Inlet BridgeRoute 1
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry