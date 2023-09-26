Sussex County to move ARPA funding for housing rehabilitation projects

More than $500,000 in federal funding is being shifted to Sussex County’s housing rehabilitation program.

The program in total is getting $537,610 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, on top of about $1.5 million it used over the last two years.

Brandy Nauman is the Community Development and Housing Director, and she says the funding was used in several areas.

"We broke it down into four categories. The way we spent funding emergency repairs like heating and air conditioning issues handicap accessibility repairs like ramps and accessible showers roof repairs and replacements,” said Nauman. “We also dabbled in some weatherization crawl space sort of repairs and modifications, and then just general comprehensive repairs."

Nauman notes the funding has allowed homes to be rehabilitated throughout all of Sussex County.

"A lot of people certainly have a need out there with the daily economy like it is and everything costs a lot more than it used to. So it takes more money, but our charge is to try to help those that we can help and move that forward," said Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent.

At a recent Sussex County Council meeting, projects highlighted included a whole house rehab in downtown Laurel, a roof repair in Georgetown, and another roof repair outside of Seaford which included a handicap accessible ramp.