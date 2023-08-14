Delaware Department of Justice announces several leadership changes

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announces leadership changes at the Department of Justice, including a new Chief of Staff.

Elmer Setting is now DOJ’s Chief of Staff. He previously served as Acting State Court Administrator, where he managed security and operations for all six Delaware Courts.

Setting was New Castle County Police Chief from 2012 to 2017. In his time there, the county saw double-digit crime reduction while the department adopted body-worn cameras, intelligence-driven policing, and the Hero Help law enforcement-assisted diversion program. He also received the Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Expeditionary Medal for his service in the U.S. Navy from 1984-1988.

Jennings also announced the Director of the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney is leaving for the private sector. Denney was the Division’s inaugural Director and oversaw more than 20 public corruption prosecutions, including the case against state auditor Kathy McGuiness - the first corruption trial of a statewide elected official. DOJ says it is looking both internally and externally for Denney’s replacement.

Additionally, Jennings names Kelly Singleton the new Director of the Family Division - and taps Brandi Neal to fill a new role - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Administrator.

Singleton is the former Head of the Juvenile Delinquency & Truancy Unit - while Neal comes from Wilmington’s Christina Cultural Arts Center where she was Artistic Director.

Sussex County’s Chief Prosecutor David Hume will become Sussex County’s lead Appeals prosecutor and an advisor to Homicide deputies statewide.

Kathleen Dickerson, an associate at Morris James, will succeed Hume.