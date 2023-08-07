Gov. Carney signs two police reform bills, final pieces of Black Caucus' original Justice for All agenda.

Gov. John Carney signs the last two pieces of the Legislative Black Caucus’ original Justice For All agenda.

The two new laws focus on police transparency and accountability.

State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown says the measure she sponsored accomplishes that by publicly posting reports on sustained, serious officer misconduct.

This includes internal investigations of cases involving force that results in serious physical injury, the discharge of a firearm, or a sustained finding of sexual assault or sexual harassment, dishonesty, or domestic violence.

But some, namely the ACLU of Delaware, say the law doesn’t go far enough. But Minor-Brown says it still includes many good things, and the Justice For All Agenda isn’t finished.

“I don’t see the Justice for All agenda actually getting tucked away and being over with because there is so much that needs to be done," Minor-Brown says. "When you talk about criminal justice reform we’re not just talking about law enforcement, we’re talking about reform in our healthcare system, we’re talking about racial discrimination. There is so much more we need to do.”

Minor-Brown says her priority next session is passing permit-to-purchase firearms, which she argues will dramatically reduce straw purchases.

Carney also signed a measure changing the Council on Police Training to the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission, which will oversee allegations of police officer misconduct.

State Rep. Kendra Johnson says the second measure also requires all 52 law enforcement agencies in Delaware to be accredited by the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission by July 1, 2028.

“Every last system here will all be accredited, all adhering to the same standards," Johnson says. "And if we don’t, it’s problematic.”

Delaware will be the first state in the nation to mandate accreditation for all police departments.

Johnson says the Justice for All agenda is evolving, and right now includes goals for healthier communities, and environmental and housing initiatives.