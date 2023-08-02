Bayhealth gets a grant from the National Breast Cancer Foundation for its breast screening program

Bayhealth receives $10,000 for its breast screening program.

The money from the National Breast Cancer Foundation will ensure more people have access to lifesaving screenings.

This grant will help those in traditionally underserved or underinsured communities.

"The patient has a high deductible or maybe has no insurance at all. This grant funding helps offset those costs for patients to come in and get their screening. There's an eligibility criteria that we run folks through, and it assists folks with any type of diagnostic workup for breast cancer," said John Shevock, executive director for the Bayhealth Cancer Institute.

Breast cancer is still one of the most prevalent forms of cancer affecting women, and early detection through regular screenings is vital to improve survival rates with timely treatment.

Breast cancer screening took a hit during the pandemic. Shevock says those numbers are getting back to normal, and this funding can only help.

"Since the pandemic first started in 2020 there was this hesitation to come in. We are seeing signs of it turning around. We've noticed certainly increases in participation in screenings which is a good thing. The emphasis is still there that we still want people to come back in,” said Shevock. “We certainly have state protocols to come back in, and people shouldn't feel free to come in to get a routine screening."

Those who are either uninsured or underinsured, can call Bayhealth Cancer Screening Assistance program to see if they qualify.

In Kent County just call 302-744-6562, and in Sussex County the number is 302-430-5173.

You can also visit Bayhealth.org/Mammo to learn how to schedule your mammogram.